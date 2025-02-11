There are not many words complex enough to define Smino. But it is certain, unimaginative, isn’t on that list of appropriate descriptors. Back in December 2024, the “Dear Fren” rapper released his first album in two years, Maybe In Nirvana.

With its supporting Kountry Kousins tour slated to launch soon, Smino decided to treat fans to another creative rendition of the project. Yesterday (February 10), Smino dropped his Maybe In Nirvana short film starring his tour mate, Samara Cyn. In just under eight minutes, Smino brought viewers into his trippy world.

The visual co-directed by Smino and City James with production support by BASEWOOD, follows the entertainer and friend’s journey to unlocking their innermost truth thanks to a cosmic eye drop. Soundtracked by the song on the namesake album, Smino and the homies take on the challenge of let go or die.

Smino describes the picture as: “Exploring his own consciousness, Smino and friends answer the question, “Do you know why you’re here?”

Although the trailer is available to view on YouTube, in order to watch the entire Maybe In Nirvana short film you must create an account on the film’s webpage. Supporters are also encouraged to give a “name your price” donation. But access to the behind-the-scenes material starts at $5.

Watch the official teaser for Smino’s Maybe In Nirvana short film above. To gain access to the full short film, click here.