Kid Cudi Plans To Release Two New Albums In 2022

Kid Cudi has been in a cinematic place lately: He’s fresh off a role in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up and last month, he shared a documentary called A Man Named Scott. It looks like next year is going to be all about the music, though. He has been teasing an album called Entergalactic for some time now and plans to drop it next summer, and ahead of that, he wants to drop another new project.

During his set at the Rolling Loud festival yesterday, he told his audience, “I’m teasing all this stuff because as you know, I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, but I wanna drop another album before that. I got some tasty surprises and I really am excited about all this new sh*t, this new music to give to you guys. So that’s why I’m teasing this sh*t now, because it’s coming out soon. So tonight, record this sh*t.”

As for the teasing Cudi was referring to, during the set, he performed a new song called “Freshie.”

Cudi fans have been able to enjoy new music from the rapper in recent days, as he and Ariana Grande teamed up for a song from Don’t Look Up, “Just Look Up.”

Watch clips from Cudi’s Rolling Loud performance above.