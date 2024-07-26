Snoop Dogg Paris 2024 Olympic Games Torch Relay (1024x437)
Fans Have Taken Snoop Dogg’s 2024 Olympic Torch Moment And Turned It Into One Fiery Joke About Stoners

In his career, Snoop Dogg has set the charts on fire and sparked a few (more than a few) blunts. But the legendary hip-hop figure was willing to put his love for marijuana on the back burner to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams — carrying the Olympic torch at the 2024 games.

Today (July 25), the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper completed his ultimate side mission while in the Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis. Snoop took to X (formerly Twitter) with pride for his monumental accomplishment.

“Did somethin today. [100 emoji] [fist pound emoji] [fire emoji] #FollowTheDogg,” he wrote.

But users online wasted no time turning the moment into one flaming joke about stoners. Several folks took some creative liberties, mainly photo and video editing, to re-imagine the ceremony.

“Thank you for holding the Olympic joint,” wrote one page.

“Hope you had fun,” wrote one user with a modified photo.

“You tried to smoke it didn’t you,” laughed one person.

“Light a blunt with it,” asked anoter.

“I know Snoop in Paris high as hell,” laughed another.

Even the official Olympic page chimed in with a joke of their own.

“Don’t… ‘Drop it like it’s hot,” wrote the page.

All in all, Snoop is on cloud nine over his career high or so he told AP. “I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect,” he said. “I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

