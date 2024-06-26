Snoop Dogg’s promise to “give up smoke” last year may have been a sales-oriented ruse, but when he’s in Paris covering the Olympics next month, he’s definitely not going to be packing any paraphernalia. During a new interview with Time magazine, the patron saint of pot was asked about whether Paris’ prohibition of his favorite plant would affect his plans.

After assuring writer Sean Gregory that he’s “a very legal guy,” when it comes to keeping up on the rules and regulations of reefer in his international travels, Snoop affirmed, “I plan on going out there and doing NBC Olympic work. Being clean as a book, clean as the athletes. They can test me if they want to. I’m going to be out there doing what I’m supposed to be doing to make sure I bring home the gold. Which is me.”

The Doggfather also offered some salient samples of his sports insights regarding a pair of contrasting, but equally controversial athletes, Caitlin Clark and Sha’Carri Richardson. With regard to whether Clark should have made the Olympic team in basketball, Snoop was adamant: No.

“They ain’t lost in about 18 years,” he recalled. “On the women’s side in basketball, in the Olympics, they know what they’re doing. What they said is basically, she’s great, but I don’t believe she’s gold-medal-worthy until she pulls her stuff in the WNBA. This is a big step from college to the WNBA. I love what she’s done for the sport in general. But you’ve got to understand, these are WNBA players that have been seasoned to do this. And when you’re going for that gold medal, you want your best girls out there.”

For Richardson, he jovially compared his track performance to hers to point out the Olympic committee’s error in classifying cannabis as a performance enhancer. “I just ran a 34.44 in the 200 meters and I was smoking all night. So that sh*t ain’t got nothing to do with helping my time at all. It f*cked my time up, if anything. Unless they got some super sh*t to get you faster. Let me know where it is and I’ll be the first to try.”

You can read the full interview here.