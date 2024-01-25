Ask your parents (heck, even your grandparents) to say one thing they know about Snoop Dogg , and they’ll probably mention that he smokes a lot of weed. The question, though, is how much?

How Much Weed Does Snoop Dogg Smoke Per Day?

The answer has a bit of history to it.

In a 2013 Q&A on Twitter (now X), Snoop said that he smokes 81 blunts in a day.

81 in a day – do tha math ! #snoopchat RT: @KaylaBradley1 How many blunts do you smoke in one hour? @SnoopDogg #snoopchat — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 8, 2013

In 2022, Snoop’s personal blunt roller (that’s a thing, yes) backed up that number: In an interview, she was asked how many joints she has rolled for the rapper since working for him and she answered, “I calculate it at over 450,000. I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints.”

However, Snoop refuted that claim shortly after. In a video shared on Instagram, Snoop said, “B*tch said I smoke 450,000… b*tch, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lyin’. [How the] f*ck am I gonna smoke all that weed in one day? What am I, a f*ckin’ machine? B*tch, this is the roaches. See? Roaches.” In frame was a pile of ten roaches.

So, it might be the case that while the lofty numbers used to be true, Snoop has perhaps toned down his usage in recent years and is closer to ten blunts per day.