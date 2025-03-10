At this point, it’s not surprising to see Snoop Dogg pop up just about anywhere. This past summer, he was all over the Olympics, and a few months later, he was on ESPN. Well, folks in Nashville were in for yet another Snoop surprise this weekend.

As Billboard notes, on March 9, Snoop made a surprise appearance at Losers Bar & Grill, a 500-capacity venue in the Tennessee city. Naturally, Snoop performed “Gin And Juice.”

The venue shared a clip from the performance on Instagram and wrote, “You never know who might hop up on stage. This Life Ain’t For Everybody!” Country singer-songwriter Ernest was also there, and he shared some photos and videos of Snoop on Instagram.

Meanwhile, T-Pain recently credited Snoop for making Auto-Tune “cool” in mainstream music, saying, “It was only resistance, until somebody cool did it. Who did that? Who made it cool? Snoop. Snoop did it, and it was totally fine. Everybody was like, you know, ‘OK, I guess we can listen to it’ [laughs].”

In other news regarding things Snoop likes, he named is dream blunt rotation in a recent interview, saying, “I really want to smoke with and do a record with Sade. I think we would have a nice time smoking and then going right into a session that Dr. Dre produced.” He also added Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan to the list.