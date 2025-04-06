Overwhelmingly 21 Savage’s discography is plastered with parental advisory stickers and explicit language labels. But the “Redrum” rapper wouldn’t have it any other the way as his music is an unfiltered reflection of his upbringing.

Yesterday (April 5) Dreamville Festival 2025 attendees were expecting those gritty verses during 21 Savage’s headlining performance. However, they were not prepare for his DJ’s contrasting set.

In a now viral video (viewable here), users online are simultaneously impressed and confused by 21 Savage’s DJ and musical director Marc B’s warm-up playlist before his performance.

During the holdover, Marc B worked his way through songs such as fun.’s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monáe, Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance,” and Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” Just like the festivalgoers in attendance, users online ate Marc’s set up.

Many even joked about how the blend of “pop bops” served as the perfect palate cleaner before 21 Savage’s hard-hitting records. Over on Instagram, Marc B responded to the growing chatter surrounding his set.

“Because Live Nation posted it I gotta be doing something right 🤝🏽,” he wrote. “S/O to Dreamville man. definitely brought the energy for Savage whole set 1000x better than what I expected 🗡️💜🗡️.”

21 Savage is huge fan of romantic R&B tunes. Maybe he also secretly enjoys dance-pop dancers.