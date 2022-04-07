The woman who sued Snoop Dogg for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 2013 has dropped her lawsuit, according to Billboard. The anonymous accuser asked a judge in a motion filed in Los Angeles federal court yesterday to dismiss the case “in its entirety.” No reason was given for the request to dismiss the suit but the Jane Doe accuser still has the right to refile some other time.

The plaintiff’s motion to dismiss the case was filed after Snoop Dogg requested the same thing a few weeks after the initial lawsuit. In that filing, Snoop’s lawyer characterized the lawsuit as “a thinly veiled attempt to extort” Snoop for money. “Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened,” the motion read. ” “He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her. She provides no allegations of any statement by defendant that he would help her career, and no allegations of any statement about how defendant might advance her career. Instead, the only allegation plaintiff makes is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — said going to the studio where defendant was would be ‘a career move.’”

In the lawsuit, which was filed in February of 2021 just days before the rapper performed at the Super Bowl, the woman claimed that Snoop’s associate and frequent collaborator, Bishop Don Magic Juan forced her to have oral sex with him. She also says that Snoop offered to make her a weather girl on his GGN YouTube show but later refused to hire her after also forcing oral sex on her. In March, the woman updated the lawsuit after Snoop’s initial defense, prompting him to once again request to have the lawsuit tossed.