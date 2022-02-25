Snoop Dogg, who was sued for sexual assault by an anonymous woman claiming to be a former employee earlier this month, has asked the court to dismiss the case, saying both that the details in the suit are false and that the alleged assault is outside of the statute of limitations for prosecution.

“Nothing remotely resembling plaintiff’s story about defendant Calvin Broadus ever happened,” his defense wrote in a filing obtained by Rolling Stone. “He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with plaintiff or assaulting or battering her. She provides no allegations of any statement by defendant that he would help her career, and no allegations of any statement about how defendant might advance her career. Instead, the only allegation plaintiff makes is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — said going to the studio where defendant was would be ‘a career move.”

Snoop’s lawyers characterized the lawsuit as “a thinly veiled attempt to extort defendant for money,” as it was filed just days before his Super Bowl halftime performance with Dr. Dre. The co-defendant in the lawsuit is Bishop Don Magic Juan, the personality and fashion designer who popped up in Snoop’s videos in the late 2000s.

The accuser, going by Jane Doe, said that while working for Snoop as a dancer in 2013, Snoop and Juan assaulted her after a concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California.