Snoop Dogg has the voice for West Coast for decades. Now, the “Missionary” rapper is using the award-winning voice and his resources to aid his fellow Californians.

As fires continues to cause total devastation across Los Angeles County, Snoop Dogg revealed that he has turned his clothing store (Snoop Dogg’s Clothing) into temporary donation center to support survivors of the LA Fires. Snoop and his team are looking to gather the necessities for evacuees. Over the past two days, the store (located at 905a S Prairie Avenue in Inglewood) has collected hundreds of items. Due to the overwhelming out pour of support, they’ve been to limit their donation times.

In a statement posted on Snoopy Dogg’s Clothing Instagram page they expressed their gratitude for the community coming together for the cause. “Your support is so important, and we’re grateful to have each of you by our side as we work to help those in need,” read the post.

Snoop Dogg’s Clothing will accept donation until Tuesday, January 14. They are seeking a variety of household supplies, comfort items for young children, undergarments, toiletries, and first aids supplies, but all items must be new and in original packaging. Find more information here.