Snoop Dogg dropped by The Bootleg Kev podcast to discuss is latest collaborative album, Missionary with Dr. Dre. However, another recording artist’s music sneakily became the topic of conversation.

Bootleg Kev did not waste anytime in asking Snoop Dogg about inserting himself in Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap beef when he reposted Drake diss “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Snoop Dogg confessed that he “called and apologized” to Kendrick Lamar for giving the diss track a co-sign without listening to the full song that featured an AI-generated verse of his likeness and the late Tupac. On “Wacced Out Murals,” Kendrick called Snoop out for going against the home team (California) and he’s ok with that.

“That’s my nephew, man,” Snoop Dogg said. “He’s a rapper, man. He’s supposed to speak his mind and tell his truth. That’s the way he felt. You know what I’m saying? He has the right to say that. I’m his big homeboy, so I have to take what’s given to me from his perspective because he’s speaking truth. And the truth shouldn’t hurt you. It should make you better.”

Snoop then went on to try and explain away the misstep claiming he only reposted that song because it referenced his song “Gin and Juice” and adult beverage company.

“What happened was, I did a collaborative post with someone [on Instagram]. So when I post it, I’m thinking I’m posting Gin and Juice,” he said. “I don’t know what song this is. I’m not hip to everybody’s music. Then I get the word, ‘Nephew didn’t like what you did.’‘What did I do?’‘You played some music’. ‘What music?’ Then I had to go look at it. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cuz… damn.’ So then I deleted it, called nephew, left him a message ’cause he ain’t pick up. He was working on his sh*t. I left him a message. ‘I apologize. I was f*cked up, my bad.’”

However, users online are not buying Snoop’s explanation. “Very mature of him. But he’s def lying about now knowing about the song lol,” wrote one user.

Well, if it was good enough for Kendrick that is all Snoop cares about.

Watch the full episode of Snoop Dogg on The Bootleg Kev podcast above.