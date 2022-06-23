A Snoop Dogg impersonator has been walking around NFT NYC tricking fans. Despite wearing a name tag reading “Doop Snogg,” the impersonator managed to convince attendees of the conference that he is the real Snoop.

Kevin Collier, a reporter for NBC, was one of many people who believed Doop Snogg was actually Snoop, and didn’t realize he was an impersonator until he attempted to interview him.

“I’m at the NFT NYC conference again in Times Square, and Snoop walked by, flanked by security,” Collier tweeted. “I grabbed his handler, said I’m a reporter, would love a few minutes. The guy said actually that’s an impersonator, legally can’t say it’s him, they hired him to drum up excitement.”

Snoop has since replied to fans’ confusion about the look-alike, quoting Collier’s tweet, simply replying, “Doop Snogg.”

While the real Snoop may not be in attendance at NFT NYC, the rapper has made large strides in the realm of non-fungible tokens. Earlier this year, he revealed that he plans to turn Death Row Records into an NFT label. He was revealed to be behind the Cozomo de’ Medici NFT Twitter account and he was also confirmed to be the title character of Supercuzz, an NFT comic book series.

