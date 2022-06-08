Snoop Dogg has a full-time blunt roller. Full stop. Where was the job posting for this dream job when it became available? Because I’m pretty sure I missed my calling. At any rate, a few years ago, Snoop Dogg was on The Howard Stern Show alongside Seth Rogen and the three of them spent some time talking about this dream job.

Snoop said the impetus for the hiring was that he simply didn’t have the time to do it himself anymore. “If you’re great at something that I need, Im gonna hire you,” the new Death Row Records honcho said. “He’s a PBR: Professional blunt roller.”

He then indicated that he made, “Somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year… and all paid expenses.” He added, “Everything free I get, he gets. So if I’m gonna go get some free clothes, I’m gonna give him some.”

Not a bad deal right? But that was in 2019 and looks like the price for a PBR has gone up. In response to a tweet from factoid aggregator Twitter account UberFacts about Snoop Dogg’s blunt roller making “between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” Snoop quote retweeted and added, “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

The PBR job description just keeps getting better. And look, if Snoop Dogg can adjust his professional blunt roller’s salary to account for the mounting cost of living in today’s modern world, then certainly corporate American can do the same.