Snoop Dogg Already Has New Year’s Eve Plans: Hosting A Variety Special

We’re over half a year away from New Year’s Eve, but Snoop Dogg already has plans: It was announced yesterday (May 12) that he’ll be hosting Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve, a two-hour musical variety special. It’s set to air live from Miami starting on December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Jen Neal, executive VP of Live Events and Specials for NBCUniversal Entertainment, says in a statement (via Variety), “Snoop Dogg’s energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night. We’re thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami.”

This follows Snoop’s recently announced deal with NBCUniversal that is also bringing him back to The Voice. Snoop said in a statement at the time, “Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”

NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley also said, “Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry. Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project. There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners.”