Snoop Dogg’s new album with Dr. Dre at the helm, Missionary, is out now, and he’s been having a ton of fun with the promo, given the suggestive nature of the album title. There’s the missionary mix-up teaser video, the condom-inspired album cover art, and now, a terrific new promo video starring Eminem.

The clip, simply filmed in the style of a PSA, sees Eminem talking to the camera, complaining about something he apparently thinks men are tired of. He says:

“Fellas, are you tired of blowjob like I am? I think it’s time to take it back to the basics. Who wants their dick sucked every day? That sh*t can get to you, man. I mean, every day, just [mimes obscene gesture]. Sh*t gets old. It gets boring. Can we just lay down and f*ck? I don’t know why everything’s got to be so f*ckin’ complicated. You don’t have to put your leg over your head. Snoop Dogg, Missionary: Just f*ckin’. In stereo.”

Eminem’s delivery puts the script over the top, though, so check out the video above.

Meanwhile, Eminem did more for the album than just this promo video, as he and 50 Cent teamed up with Snoop and Dre on the “Gunz N Smoke.”