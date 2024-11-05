Snoop Dogg has been a very visible famous person for decades now, and yet, there are still things the public doesn’t know about him. For example, he’s a seldom-discussed trivia tidbit about Snoop: He enjoys using marijuana. Yes, that was an elaborate joke, but what’s not a joke is the size of the blunt Snoop just showed off on a recent stream with Kai Cenat.

In a clip from the broadcast (seen here) reaches into a bag and pulls out a gigantic blunt, which is noticeably bigger than the average blunt.

“That’s your introduction,” Snoop told Cenat. “Welcome to the game.”

After Cenat made some jokes about the phallic appearance of the blunt, Snoop continued, “This motherf*cker right here is supersized. There’s a whole ounce in this motherf*cker.”

Meanwhile, Snoop has been busy rolling out his upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album Missionary. Like on the Cenat stream, Snoop has been having fun promoting the new project. Last week, he announced the album’s release date (December 13) and did so with a funny skit starring two missionaries. He later shared the cover art (modeled after a condom wrapper, of course) and the tracklist, which has features from 50 Cent, Eminem, Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, Dre, Sting, Jhené Aiko, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.