Snoop Dogg is, understandably, going all in on the sexual themes for his upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album, Missionary, a spiritual successor to his classic Doggystyle. Snoop dropped a funny teaser video yesterday (October 30), and today, he has unveiled the cover art (as seen on streaming platform album pages). Of course, it was made to look like a condom wrapper, complete with a parody Trojan logo but with the person smoking one of those funny cigarettes.

The tracklist is here, too, and the album is full of features: Credited features include 50 Cent, Eminem (those two are on the same track), Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, Dre, Sting, Jhené Aiko, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.