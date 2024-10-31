Snoop Dogg is, understandably, going all in on the sexual themes for his upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album, Missionary, a spiritual successor to his classic Doggystyle. Snoop dropped a funny teaser video yesterday (October 30), and today, he has unveiled the cover art (as seen on streaming platform album pages). Of course, it was made to look like a condom wrapper, complete with a parody Trojan logo but with the person smoking one of those funny cigarettes.
The tracklist is here, too, and the album is full of features: Credited features include 50 Cent, Eminem (those two are on the same track), Tom Petty, Jelly Roll, Dre, Sting, Jhené Aiko, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.
Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Snoop Dogg’s Missionary Album Cover Artwork
Snoop Dogg’s Missionary Tracklist
1. “Fore Play” Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid
2. “Shangri-La”
3. “Outta Da Blue” Feat. Dr. Dre And Alus
4. “Hard Knocks”
5. “Gorgeous” Feat. Jhené Aiko
6. “Last Dance With Mary Jane” Feat. Tom Petty and Jelly Roll
7. “Pressure” Feat. Dr. Dre and K.A.A.N.
8. “Another Part Of Me” Feat. Sting
9. “Skyscrapers” Feat. Method Man and Smitty
10. “Fire” Feat. Cocoa Sarai
11. “Gunz N Smoke” Feat. 50 Cent and Eminem
12. “Sticcy Situation” Feat. K.A.A.N. and Cocoa Sarai
13. “Now Or Never” Feat. Dr. Dre and BJ The Chicago Kid
14. “Gangsta Pose” Feat. Dem Jointz, Stalone, and Fat Money
15. “The Negotiator”
Missionary is out 12/13 via Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records. Find more information here.