I can’t remember the last time that general audiences were as hyped for a new Snoop Dogg as they are for Missionary, Snoop’s long-awaited reunion with Dr. Dre and a spiritual sequel to his 1993 debut Doggystyle (if you couldn’t tell from the title). After announcing the release date a day ago and revealing the tracklist earlier today, Snoop and Dre unleashed the funky first single: “Gorgeous” featuring Jhené Aiko.

The song has a bit of a big-band funk feel, complete with brassy horn stabs and those classic, crispy Dr. Dre snares. Meanwhile, Snoop sounds refreshed and effervescent, neatly C-walking all over the glitzy production with his trademark player talk — or as he puts it, “I dealt with the cons and the pros / I mix Crip sh*t with the highs and the lows.” Aiko offers her honeyed vocals on the chorus, asking, “Don’t this sh*t look gorgeous?” It certainly sounds gorgeous.

The Doggfather and Dre recently gave an interview lamenting the lack of originality in today’s rap music — although to be fair, they are in their 50s, and there’s a lot of music out these days (so much, it’s hard for professional critics to keep track). However, to their credit, they offered a solution along with their complaints: “Be original,” Snoop advised. “Right now there’s so much copycatting, mimicking, sounding alike, and imitation. Find your production, your sound, find your ear for who you are, and be original even if it ain’t hitting. Stay you.”

You can check out “Gorgeous” with Jhené Aiko above.

Missionary is out 12/13 via Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records. Find more information here.