“Me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November. And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

Snoop Dogg said this in October 2022. Whether the album ended up being done by November is a mystery, but it certainly wasn’t released at that point. In fact, it’s still not out.

Fast-forward to this past January, when Snoop again brought up the project, saying, “I can let the rabbit out the hat: I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past 8 months.”

Finally, we have some more concrete news on the Missionary front: Today (October 30), Snoop officially announced the Dre-produced Missionary, revealing its release date is currently set for December 13.

He also shared a 42-second teaser video. It begins with two Mormon missionaries, smiling at they approach a doorstep and knock. They’re shocked when the door opens and inside is a woman in lingerie. Upset, she exclaims, “What the f*ck! Your ad said you’re dedicated to missionary work.” The stunned missionaries then run away as the album info is displayed on screen.

Missionary is out 12/13 via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.