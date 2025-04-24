Snoop Dogg is about as marketable as they come in the music world, so unsurprisingly, NBCUniversal is getting in on it: As Variety reports, the beloved rapper and his Death Row Pictures have signed a “new creative partnership” with the studio. The deal covers film, television, sports entertainment, and streaming.

“Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry,” NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley said in a statement. “Those of us lucky enough to be in his orbit also know his incredible business acumen, endlessly creative spirit and the unapologetic authenticity that he brings to every project. There’s only one Snoop, and we’re so excited for him to join our unbelievable roster of creative partners.”

The company also said, “This strategic evolution cements the brand’s influence beyond music, ushering in a new era of innovative onscreen storytelling.”

As for what will come of this new arrangement, Snoop is set to return to The Voice as a coach for the 28th season, after previously holding the role during the 26th season. Snoop will also continue to work on a biopic that was announced in 2022.

Snoop also shared a statement, saying, “Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home. The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?”