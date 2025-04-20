When Snoop Dogg announced his forthcoming gospel album, Altar Call, fans thought he was done promoting his latest project Missionary. However, it appears the “Outta Da Blue” rapper was simply waiting for the perfect moment to spark his creativity. Today (April 20) the time has come as a nod to every stoners’ favorite holiday.

Over on Snoop Dogg’s YouTube channel he shared his official music video for Missionary track “Last Dance With Mary Jane” featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty. Behind only Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg is considered to be the Godfather of Weed.

But Snoop’s relationship with reefer runs deeper than a casual puff. Within the song, Snoop rapped about the lifelong tie to weed. “Don’t bother asking me to ever give my lady up / Was about five years old taking my first puff / It was love at first light, fell in love the first night / My uncle told me, ‘Don’t rush, this could be your first crush’ / Now I’m on the block with all the homies and it’s a family affair / Seventeen with a dream, blowing smoke in the air,” raps Snoop.

In the video, directed by Dave Meyers, those trippy tales are brought to life with a blend of hallucinogenic real-life and animated aids. Animator Temple Caché effortlessly weaved in Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Jelly Roll with depictions of Petty, Tupac, Bob Marley, Redman, Method Man, B-Real, and Wiz Khalifa.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s official video for “Last Dance With Mary Jane” above.

Missionary is out now via Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records. Find more information here.