Back in 2018, Snoop Dogg turned heads by announcing he was changing genres — temporarily — for a gospel album called Bible Of Love. Released to mixed critical reception, it nevertheless debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s US Gospel Albums chart, Snoop’s first and to date only entry therein.

While it was eventually written off by fans as a one-off, it looks like Snoop is ready to dip his toes back into the (holy) waters of gospel music with a new album, Altar Call. Due on April 27 via Death Row Records (!), the album is set to feature Death Row singers such as Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, and October London along with established stars from beyond the gospel realm like Jamie Foxx, Jazze Pha, and Robert Glasper. You can see Snoop Dogg’s album announcement here.

The album is said to be dedicated to Snoop’s late mother, Beverly Tate, whose photo appears on the cover. In an statement to Okayplayer, Snoop said, “The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible Of Love.

Altar Call is out 4/27 via Death Row Records. You can find more info here.