Snoop Dogg was the star of the 2024 Olympics. There have been rumors about how much money he earned for the endeavor, and now Snoop himself appears to have confirmed the dollar amount.

On Instagram yesterday (August 15), Snoop re-posted a video that says, “This is the main star of the Paris Olympics. Snoop Dogg, a top rapper, gets over 40 m rubles [about $447,000] daily for his presence at the Paris Olympic Games. Snoop also lives and parties in Paris for free, all to bring more attention to the Olympics. Almost every top broadcast features Snoop. He attends all major Olympic events. For 17 Olympic days, he’ll earn nearly $9 million. However, these expenses are not in vain. Thanks to Snoop, Olympic viewership rose by 79%.”

Earlier this month, venture capitalist Henry McNamara wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world.”

News Nation also reported around the same time, “Word is out that the network is paying Snoop Dogg a whopping $500,000 per day, plus expenses. As the Olympics are 18 days, Snoop’s base pay is $9 million, but that doesn’t include expenses that the network is also covering. Major expenses include hotel (at $25,000 a night, that adds up to $500,000 with taxes), travel by private jet ($250,000), food, private security and transportation. The bill will likely be over $10 million.”