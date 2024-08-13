Dr. Dre found himself making a surprise appearance during Snoop Dogg’s 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony performance this past weekend. He and Snoop are a natural pair on stage, although how they operate in that environment flips when they enter the studio.

Dre told ET:

“It’s magical. I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop. Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting. […] Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar. I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

He also spoke about how the performance was kept secret, saying, “The Olympic Committee, they handled that. I was wondering how they were gonna do that and nobody had cell phones or anything like that. It was filmed the day before it aired. So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but they made it happen!”

Elsewhere, he talked about the album he and Snoop are making together (which Snoop teased earlier this year). Dre said, “Me and Snoop working together again, and it’s been 30 years, believe it or not. I’ve only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago. We’ve done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him.”