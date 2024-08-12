These Are Snoop Dogg’s Best Moments Of The 2024 Olympics

The United States just wrapped up an exceptional run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The US walked away from the games tied with China for the most gold medals (with 40), and well ahead of the pack for most total medals (126 to China’s 91). Perhaps the biggest star of the Olympics, though, was Snoop Dogg. The rapper, simply, was everywhere as part of NBC’s broadcast team. Now that the Olympics have officially come and gone, let’s take a look at some of the best moments of Snoop’s time in France.

Carrying The Torch Snoop had the honor of being an official torchbearer before the games began. As he tends to do, he had a hell of a time. Fans also had fun with the moment on social media, as they couldn’t help but come through with torch jokes, mostly either suggesting Snoop use the fire to light a blunt, or comparing the torch itself to one. Simone Biles’ mom At one point, Snoop had to confront a demon from his past (check out the video here). Of course, it was low-stakes, but funny: Simone Biles’ mother hilariously called Snoop out for blowing her off one time years ago, and everybody had a good laugh.

The Louvre When in Paris, you have to visit the Louvre, one of the world’ most famous museums. Snoop did just that and did everything from calling himself Mona Lisa’s twin brother Tony Lisa to actually noticing subtle differences in art. Gin & Juice Snoop went viral a few years ago for his love of equestrian dressage, so of course, NBC didn’t let this year’s Olympics go by without getting Snoop’s thoughts on some horses. This year, a horse named Gin & Juice competed, and Snoop, naturally, was delighted to no end.