Snoop Dogg enjoys smoking weed, so much so that just the idea of him quitting was the foundation of a viral marketing campaign last year. So, of course people want to talk to Snoop about it, and the rapper is always willing to indulge, like he did in a new interview.

In a recent feature with Complex alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop was asked for his “dream blunt rotation,” dead or alive, and he responded, “I really want to smoke with and do a record with Sade. I think we would have a nice time smoking and then going right into a session that Dr. Dre produced.”

(Earlier this year, he said he’d love to smoke with Sade.)

When prompted for more people to fill out the rotation, he said Michael Jordan (not Michael Jackson, since he’s already smoked with him). (MJ was also another recent pick by Snoop in an interview.) His final selection was Muhammad Ali.

Then, it was Dre’s turn, and he answered, “I’m going to go with [Kurt] Cobain. Ella Fitzgerald — I really like this version of her singing ”Round Midnight’ — Thelonious Monk, and George Clinton.”

He also spoke of the time he smoked with Snoop, saying, “I f*cking realized what God looks like. I’m never smoking with this motherf*cker again.”

