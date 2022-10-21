After a few years of generating buzz with hit singles, Snow Tha Product dropped her hotly-anticipated new album To Anywhere. On the LP that was released today (October 21), the Mexican-American rapper collaborated Juicy J, Lauren Jauregui, and Santa Fe Klan.

Snow Tha Product has emerged as a strong female voice in the Latin hip-hop scene. The Bay Area-based artist noticeably raps in Spanglish, which reflects her bicultural upbringing. Last year, she was nominated for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song for “BZRP Music Sessions #39” with Argentine producer Bizarrap. Their collaboration has over 198 million views on YouTube.

Snow Tha Product’s last major project was 2016’s Halfway There EP. She revealed the EP’s full title was supposed to be Halfway There To Anywhere, but it was shortened. Now Snow Tha Product is feeling fulfilled after using the rest of that unused titled for her album.

“I felt by chopping [the EP’s title] in half, it made me feel like I’m not enough, which is kind of what I always felt in my life,” she told Uproxx. “Finally using ‘To Anywhere’ is giving me the potential that they cut off from my last project, so now this is the potential and the hope that I had been missing for awhile. Thank God it’s coming at a time when I really needed it.”

On the album, Snow Tha Product flexes her bilingual flow across different genres. The explosive “Bájala” featuring Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan embraces elements of Dominican dembow music. Trap beats back Snow Tha Product on the swaggering “Cash Cash” with Puerto Rican singer Vf7. She also teams up with one of her favorite American rappers, Juicy J, for “Not Today,” which she refers to as the LP’s “ratchet song.”

Snow That Product collaborated with her close-friend, Jauregui, for the alluring banger “Piña.” Both artists, who are openly bisexual, trade verses above winning over the women of their eyes with appetizing pineapples. It was working with Jauregui that inspired Snow That Product to release her album.

“She gave me her blessing to put ‘Piña’ on [the album], and I thought it was very fitting because the balls to have a project really came from Lauren hyping me up, so I love that,” she said. “We’ve been very honest in everything that we’ve worked on together, so that’s all you can hope for as an artist and with a collaboration: to just keep it very cool, very good vibes, and very honest.”