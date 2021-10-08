As all the members of the former powerhouse girl group, Fifth Harmony, slowly begin to make their way toward solo careers, Lauren Jauregui is more than ready to start her own. Following in the footsteps of her peers, Camila Cabello and Normani — who recently turned heads with her “Motivation” follow up, “Wild Side,” featuring Cardi B — Lauren has released the introductory single for her brand new solo project Prelude tonight.

We’ve heard a little bit from Lauren before, with singles like “Expectations,” “More Than That,” and “50ft,” but with her new single, “Colors,” she’s introducing an EP for the first time. Of the track, Lauren said she’s having an actual conversation with herself in the song.

“When you paint a wall, you have to paint over what is underneath. The song is a literal conversation. When everyone is gone, it’s just you and I. You can paint on the wall, but you can’t erase them all. I’m letting myself know that no matter what is going on, I need to be okay with myself. You can’t run away from yourself, because all of your layers are still going to be there. You need to learn to see them and accept them.”

Check out the new song above and look out for more from Lauren coming soon.