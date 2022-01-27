Achieving gender parity in musical festival lineups has been an uphill battle for female artists. Over the past few years, we’ve seen lineup figures cross the 30% mark of female-led acts on the bill, but that number seldom affects the headlining slate, which is typically dominated by male artists. We’ve seen some festivals recently make it a priority to feature female-led acts in at least half of the bill, but when it comes to hip-hop, that effort is generally negligible.

Enter Sacramento’s Sol Blume festival. Now in its third edition, the fest has just announced an eye-popping slate of female headlining acts and a 2022 lineup that shows true balance between female and male stars in hip-hop, R&B, and soul. Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, and Jorja Smith are the headliners along with PartyNextDoor, making for a formidable slate of some of today’s best artists. The two-day Sol Blume fest is also moving to a new venue at Sacramento’s Discovery Park, with its sweeping 300-acre riverside footprint.

Among the acts joining the headliners on the bill are Alina Baraz, Majid Jordan, SiR, Lucky Daye, Kiana Ledé, DVSN, Syd, Thundercat, Tinashe, Blxst, Rexx Life Raj, Sinéad Harnett, Smino, Lauren Jauregui, Tiana Major9, Tink, Yeek, and more.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January, 31 at 1o am PST here. You can full details and lineup info at the same link.

