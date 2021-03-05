It only took three albums, an EP, a mixtape, and a slew of singles of guest features, but Jhene Aiko finally got to live out her fantasy of being a Disney princess. It became a reality thanks to her new music video for “Lead The Way.” The single will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney film, Raya And The Last Dragon and in the new visual, Jhene heads to the magical kingdom of Kumandra to deliver the soothing video for the song that focuses on bringing a community together to fight the toughest battles and come out on top.

The singer spoke about the song and her Disney princess dream during a recent interview on Apple Music. “The number one thing was, I heard ‘dragon,’ and I love dragons,” she explained. “I have a big dragon tattoo on my back. I was born in ’88, which is the year of the dragon. And I just think it’s a beautiful, mystical creature that is just so many things, symbolizes so many things for me, personally. I’ve always had this little fantasy of being a Disney princess, voicing one, or like being the character. And so this was the closest that I’ve gotten, so I was pretty excited.”

The video arrives just a little over a week from the Grammy awards where Jhene received three nominations including Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album for Chilombo.

You can watch the video for “Lead The Way” above.