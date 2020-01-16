Acts Featuring Women Make Up Over Half Of Primavera Sound’s 2020 Lineup

An undeniable truth is that the lineups of major music festivals around the world tend to feature significantly more male performers than female ones. Book More Women, which highlights the gender balance of festival lineups, notes in its social media bios, “In 2017, only 26% of acts playing major US music festivals featured at least 1 womxn or non-binary musician.”

Primavera Sound has been more progressive on that front than just about anybody, though. Their 2019 lineup featured an equal number of male and female artists, which was the result of a new initiative from the festival, The New Normal. The fest recently announced its 2020 lineup, and the roster is balanced once again.

Book More Women notes that according to a “quick count,” 53 percent of the acts on the lineup feature at least one woman. Meanwhile, Guardian deputy music editor Laura Snapes wrote on Twitter that by her tally, 84 of the acts are “all-male,” while 97 of them are “female/[non-binary]/mixed,” and that she was unsure about two of them. That also comes out to 53 percent.

Primavera Sound does it again! 53% of acts feature at least one woman according to my quick count. 👍 https://t.co/kNNcF7OoPX — Book More Women (@BookMoreWomen) January 16, 2020

I couldn't see the New Normal branding on Primavera's announcement so I painstakingly counted to see if they were still sticking to it: 84 all-male acts, 97 female/nb/ mixed (and two I couldn't tell). Kudos to them for continuing to show it is eminently, effortlessly possible! — Laura Snapes (@laurasnapes) January 16, 2020

Snapes also observed that the fest dropped its The New Normal branding this year, and to that, Primavera Sound responded, “We are not highlighting it anymore because for us the new normal is now just normal.”

Thanks Laura, we are not highlighting it anymore because for us the new normal is now just normal. — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) January 16, 2020

For comparison purposes, Book More Women has noted in recent months that the 2020 lineups of other major festivals aren’t as equal when it comes to gender. Bonnaroo’s lineup features 25 percent women, while Coachella is at 36 percent, and Stagecoach is at 31 percent. Those figures haven’t seen significant changes over the past few years.