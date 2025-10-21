Sombr only just turned 20 years old this summer, but over the past year, he’s become one of music’s biggest rising stars. Not everybody is all in on Sombr, though, and one person’s experience has started some online discourse.

TikToker @meganator__ shared an eight-minute video summarizing their time at Sombr’s October 13 concert, dubbing it “one of the worst experiences of my life” and “the closest I’ve ever been to a middle school dance since I was in middle school at a dance.”

Sombr later responded with his perspective in his own video, saying:

“I thought I was chronically online, but it’s just come to my attention that there’s a TikTok drama going around because a 25-year-old attended my concert and was basically complaining that there were too many tweens there. I was making too many brainrot jokes and she just thought it was a cringe concert. And also, she was body-shaming me and it kind of started a massive body-shaming hate train directed towards me on a lot of videos of me on the internet right now, which is I totally respect people having opinions, but I’m a 20-year-old artist, freshly 20, and if you’re 25 years old and you’re going to come to my concert and not expect people younger than you to be there when I, the artist, am five years younger than you, it’s just a skill issue. I mean… Also, like the jokes thing, like, you had to have known about my online presence before coming to my concert. I mean, anyone who knows me knows I’ve never uttered a serious word in my life. And also, I make jokes for five minutes of the concert and the rest is music. Like, live a little, enjoy life. Every age, sex, sexuality, gender, race… everyone is welcome at my concert, and I mean everyone. You guys need to find problematic people to hate on because I am just existing. Also, I’m just going to give a quick tutorial. [literally touches grass] Also, I just remembered that I had a fever and bronchitis at the show she went to, but the show goes on. I will not cancel unless I’m on my deathbed.”

Check out Sombr’s video here and find his upcoming tour dates below.