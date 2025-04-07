A peak “dream blunt rotation” happened earlier this year when Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ayo Edebiri posed for a selfie during a karaoke night (The Bear actress sang a Kate Bush song). In an interview with Seventeen, the “Sexy To Someone” singer was asked how the trio came together.

“We probably met through mutual friends,” Clairo said, “but I am a massive fan of Ayo’s. The way she thinks is amazing and she’s so creative, funny, and naturally herself. Phoebe is so grounded, real, sweet, and such a wise person. They’re quality humans, and it’s nice to be friends with people who are experiencing similar things to you. Having that empathy for each other is helpful. You lean on each other.”

The connections go deeper: Edebiri directed Clairo’s “Terrapin” music video featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic, while Clairo opened for Bridgers (and Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) on the Boygenius tour.

Elsewhere in the interview, Clairo was asked about playing both weekends of Coachella 2025. “I want to see Lady Gaga!” she said. “I’m excited to see everyone, but I also might stay for Stagecoach to see Lana Del Rey because I’ve never seen her live before and I think it might kill me.”

