Last fall, Omar Apollo shared his third project in as many years with Apolonio. The album presents nine songs that displayed the singer’s growth as an artist along with some outside contributions from Ruel and Kali Uchis. Fast-forward nine months and Apollo is back to show off his improved artistry with his latest single, “Go Away.”

The breezy effort finds him dreading the moment he has to once again say goodbye to a loved one. It comes with a visual that captures the singer enjoying the many elements of nature. From the greens of a bustling garden and the glow of a warm fire to the relaxing feeling of a lake, Apollo experiences it all in the new video.

The track arrives Apollo announced last month that he will be hitting the road later this month on the Desvelado Tour. It kicks off on July 27 in Chicago, and continues for about four months before coming to an end on November 10 in Boston. Apollo will also be accompanied by Deb Never, Maye, Sofia Valdes, and Niko Rubio on select dates while making solo festival stops at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Music Midtown.

You can press play on the video for “Go Away” above and check out the full dates for the Desvelado Tour below. Tickets for it can also be purchased here.

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/18 — Miami, FL @ Space Park

09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/28 — Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

09/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/30 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/02 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower

10/06 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

10/13 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

10/15 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

10/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/27 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden

10/29 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/10 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.