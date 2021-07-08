Last fall, Omar Apollo shared his third project in as many years with Apolonio. The album presents nine songs that displayed the singer’s growth as an artist along with some outside contributions from Ruel and Kali Uchis. Fast-forward nine months and Apollo is back to show off his improved artistry with his latest single, “Go Away.”
The breezy effort finds him dreading the moment he has to once again say goodbye to a loved one. It comes with a visual that captures the singer enjoying the many elements of nature. From the greens of a bustling garden and the glow of a warm fire to the relaxing feeling of a lake, Apollo experiences it all in the new video.
The track arrives Apollo announced last month that he will be hitting the road later this month on the Desvelado Tour. It kicks off on July 27 in Chicago, and continues for about four months before coming to an end on November 10 in Boston. Apollo will also be accompanied by Deb Never, Maye, Sofia Valdes, and Niko Rubio on select dates while making solo festival stops at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Music Midtown.
You can press play on the video for “Go Away” above and check out the full dates for the Desvelado Tour below. Tickets for it can also be purchased here.
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/18 — Miami, FL @ Space Park
09/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/28 — Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
09/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/30 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/02 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower
10/06 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
10/13 — Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
10/15 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
10/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
10/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/27 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden
10/29 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
10/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
11/02 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
11/03 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/04 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/09 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/10 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.