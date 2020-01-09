For the past several weeks, an election has been unfolding without most of us realizing it. As it has each year since 2012, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has hosted a fan vote on its website, allowing regular people to have a say in who gets inducted in the (sort of but not really) venerable museum. While the fan vote doesn’t technically count for much — it’s tabulated as just one vote amid more than 1,000 ballots – all previous seven winners have eventually been inducted. After all, who wants to stand up against an angry mob of rock fans?

The current fan vote will conclude this Friday, January 10, and unless something dramatic happens, the winner will likely be the most commercially successful jamband of the 1990s, Dave Matthews Band.

Given the Rock Hall’s infamous pro-boomer bias, there is already concern that DMB actually won’t make it, in spite of the public decree. This institution does have a terrible track record with recognizing landmark bands from the ’80s and ’90s. (Not even Radiohead entered on the first ballot.) While DMB might as well be a classic rock band for anyone under the age of 35, the oldsters who run the Rock Hall might still view them as hippie upstarts.

But let’s set all that aside for now and ask the larger question: Should DMB make it? Do they deserve to be immortalized with the most famous names in popular music from the past 60 or so years?

Admittedly, I’ve never been a fan of DMB. As a music critic, I have written some harsh, borderline mean things about them. However, I am interested in legacy rock bands, as well as the jamband world. I understand the idea of DMB, even if the music leaves me cold. I get why they’re theoretically good, no matter my own opinions.

Therefore, I feel I am qualified to make both a pro and anti-DMB case for the Rock Hall. Please join me as I have a conversation with myself.

Pro-DMB: Before we begin, let me say something I think we’ll both agree with.

Anti-DMB: Let me guess: The Great Chicago Waste Dump of 2004 is Dave Matthews’ greatest release.

Pro-DMB: Be nice.

Anti-DMB: Sorry.

Pro-DMB: I think we can both agree that the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is a deeply flawed institution. Nobody really knows what purpose it serves, and the number of great and important artists and bands who haven’t been inducted — who haven’t even come close to being inducted — is very long and exceedingly shameful.

Anti-DMB: You are a very smart person.

Pro-DMB: But we both know what the Rock Hall is and isn’t. It is not an institution that cares exclusively about artistic quality. What the Rock Hall is is an invention of the mainstream music industry. Which means that commercial performance matters at least as much as acclaim or even lasting influence on other artists. You can’t be a complete critical embarrassment — unless you’re Bon Jovi — but it’s ultimately more important for voters that you have had a quantifiable impact on the culture. And that is typically measured by album sales, streams, ticket sales, and so on.

Anti-DMB: I don’t like where this is going.

Pro-DMB: Of course not, because you know that by this metric — which clearly is the standard by which the Rock Hall operates — Dave Matthews Band is a slam dunk.