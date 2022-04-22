Yesterday was a big hip-hop day on The Tonight Show, specifically for rappers with a standalone T in their names: Ice T was on the show to chat and make his pick for the best rap album of all time, and elsewhere during the episode, Pusha T came through for a performance of “Dreamin Of The Past.” The song comes from It’s Almost Dry, Pusha’s new album he released today.

For his performance, Pusha was backed by some of The Roots (who make The Tonight Show a big hip-hop day any day). The album version of the track features Kanye West, who wasn’t present for the performance. His song-closing verse was replaced with a repetition of the song’s hook.

After the song concluded, Pusha took a second to say, “It’s Almost Dry, out now. Rap album of the year.”

In a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pusha revealed Kanye, who produced the track, originally wanted the beat for himself, saying, “That record happened… I begged for the record. I begged for the beat. That happens a lot. […] It was one of those ones, I just kept going back to him. I was like, ‘Listen, man: I need this. I need this record.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You should be on the record. You should be on the record, too.'”

Watch Pusha perform “Dreamin Of The Past” on Fallon above.