Sound Check once again forges into new territory with its latest episode. After expanding from rappers to R&B crooners to EDM all-stars, Sound Check makes its first foray into reality TV with Love Island star Chelley Bissainthe.

After appearing on the show’s seventh season, the model and entrepreneur sat down with Uproxx’s Jeremy Hecht to hash out her favorite song and choose between his test songs. Jeremy tests Chelley’s Mood Setters, Falling In Love Songs, Morning Alarm Clock Songs, and Heartbreak Anthems, with tracks from Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Drake, GloRilla, J. Cole, Kehlani, Miguel, Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, and more.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Chelley take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.