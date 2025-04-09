You just know a rapper’s rapper like Big Sean would have great taste in hip-hop and an irresistible urge to rap along to the likes of Eminem and Lil Wayne. But in the latest episode of Sound Check, our host Jeremy Hecht’s favorite rapper shows off a propensity for crooning along to classics from Maroon 5 and Michael Jackson, as well. Yes, in falsetto. It’s great.

In round one, Jeremy pits Common against Maroon 5 to determine which love song makes Sean swoon. Round two offers a choice between two lyrical titans, while round three gives the “IDFWU” rapper a pair of heartbreak anthems to choose from, including his collaborator on that song, E-40.

Next, Sean has to choose between two Michael Jackson classics (“from different eras”), then two of his own songs. Finally, it’s time for Jeremy to use what he’s learned to guess which song Sean chose as his “desert island” classic, and which is the decoy written down by our production team.

Big Sean is fresh off his recent collaboration with Will Smith, “Beautiful Scars” from the latter’s new album Based On A True Story, and hosting Big Sean Night with his hometown Detroit Pistons.

For more Sound Check with Jeremy Hecht, check out the G-Eazy episode here and the Rico Nasty episode here.