You would think it would be much harder to agree on a “lifetime anthem” as a group, but nope — Earthgang, The LOX, and now, Atmosphere, our latest Sound Check guests, all claim it’s pretty easy. “Easier than I thought it’d be,” Slug tells our host, Jeremy Hecht.

Of course, that doesn’t make things any easier for Jeremy himself, who has to figure out what that song might be with our production team trying to trick him. To help him hash things out this time around, Jeremy comes armed with seven rounds of classic tracks to pair off, including Kool G Rap vs. MF DOOM, KRS ONE vs. Ice Cube, Clipse vs. JID, and Run-DMC vs. A Tribe Called Quest.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Atmosphere take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.