So far, Sound Check host Jeremy Hecht is four-for-four with guessing our guests lifetime anthems, breezing through picks from G-Eazy, Rico Nasty, and Big Sean, but this week, he’s got a new challenge: deciding which song was chosen by the three members of The Lox.

Of course, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch also face the challenge of choosing between two tracks to agree upon by consensus in the first six rounds. This turns out to be extra challenging in the third round, when Jeremy plays them “Shook Ones Pt. II” by Mobb Deep and “C.R.E.A.M.” by Wu-Tang Clan, as Jadakiss comes up with some solid reasoning for his pick, but Styles and Sheek end up divided by their love of both songs.

They also take on some viral new-school tracks from Gelo and Doechii, where Sheek is overruled by his bandmates over the two throwback singles, making Jeremy work overtime to clock their collective taste. “I thought this was gonna be more fun than this,” Kiss jokes, referring to how tough the choices have been. This show is fun, but it’s a thinker too; who’s next to challenge Hecht and have their own taste challenged? Stay tuned!

Watch Sound Check with Jeremy Hecht and The Lox above.