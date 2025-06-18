Earthgang’s Music Taste Gets Put To The Test With ‘Sound Check’

Back in April, Uproxx sent Jeremy Hecht to the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, where he gave the Sound Check formula a road test, challenging stars like Ludacris and Juvenile to a musical taste inspection.

One of the acts he caught up with was Earthgang, the Atlanta duo consisting of Olu and WowGr8, also known as Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot. They put their heads together to come up with a joint desert island song, and Jeremy did his best to decipher their shared taste through choices between Kid Cudi and Future, Outkast and The Roots, and Harry Styles and T-Pain.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Earthgang take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET / 9 PM PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.