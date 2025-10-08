This week’s Sound Check features the most-requested artist since the show’s inception: South Florida goth-trap rapper Denzel Curry. Now, if you’ve been following Denzel the way we have, you know that he’s a versatile rapper who can switch styles with the quickness, from the soulful boom-bap of “Walkin’” to the spooky fight music of “Hot Ones.”

Naturally, that makes him the perfect guest for Sound Check, where he gets to show off his influences and debate which ones he likes best — and the fans know it. As our host Jeremy Hecht points out, one YouTube user in particular, G_Future, made it their mission to get Denzel on the show; we’re happy to oblige. Zel’s challenge includes such diverse artists as DMX, Rage Against The Machine, André 3000, PinkPantheress, Billie Eilish, and more.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Denzel Curry take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.