Denzel Curry Is An Intergalactic Desperado In The ‘Walkin’ Video

Early in the new year, rapper Denzel Curry released a spaghetti Western-influenced trailer for his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Stylized like a film preview, the credits promise a loaded list of guest vocal appearances from 6lack, Bridget Perez, 454, Buzzy Lee, JID, Rico Nasty, Slowthai, and T-Pain, plus production from Boi-1da, Cardo, Dot The Genius, Jpegmafia, Karriem Riggins, Kenny Beats, Powers Pleasant, Robert Glasper, Thundercat, and Curry himself. The new video for “Walkin” is a continuation of the trailer that expands into a deeper visual aesthetic well beyond the Western.

In the “Walkin” clip, Curry is coursing through a post-apocalyptic desert in a different galaxy. It feels like a barren planet from Star Wars, complete with incredible sand dunes, blasters, and nefarious villains trying to put the rapper to rest. “Keep on walkin, aint no stoppin, in this dirty, filthy, rotten, nasty world that we call our home,” he raps on the hook. Both the music and the visual give rise to a desperado mentality from Curry, and a story is clearly bubbling for the release of Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

Watch the video for “Walkin” above and check out Denzel Curry’s 2022 North America tour dates below.

04/01 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/04 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/07 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/09 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

06/14 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/15 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/17 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

04/24 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

06/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/21 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/22 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/28 — Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

