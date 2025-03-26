Uproxx’s new show, Sound Check returns with a new episode featuring Bay Area rapper G-Eazy. This week, our host Jeremy Hecht presents some tough choices, making Gerald choose between New Orleans staples (G-Eazy lived in New Orleans for a while), his favorite karaoke songs (“I can’t remember the words to my own songs, I’m ’bout to die!”), Rap GOATs (Jay-Z and Nas will never escape each other’s orbits, I guess) and of course, Bay Area anthems. Forced to choose between E-40’s “Tell Me When To Go” and Mac Dre’s “Feelin’ Myself,” his answer just might surprise you.

Here’s how it works: before the show, each guest gives our crew their pick for a “desert island favorite” — you know, the last song you’ll ever hear for the rest of your life. Then, our crew comes up with a decoy in the same vein. Over the course of seven quickfire rounds, Jeremy presents two tracks per round for the artist to choose from, hoping to get a sense of their musical taste. In the last round, Jeremy must use what he’s learned to guess the correct desert island song between the real answer and the decoy.

Not only do we get to learn our faves’ musical influences, but they get to put the host in the hot seat for once, resulting in an interview that’s as insightful as it is fun. Also, we all get to point and laugh at Jeremy if he misses (heavy emphasis on “if,” this kid’s a sniper!).

Check out our latest episode of Sound Check above and tune in for new episodes every week on Uproxx’s YouTube channel Wednesdays at noon ET / 9 AM PT.