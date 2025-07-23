Sound Check with Jeremy Hecht returns this week with another special guest, Offset. Although he’s been relatively quiet in 2025, releasing just two singles (the vindictive “Ten” and “Bodies” featuring fellow ATLien JID), he’s still working toward releasing his third studio album, Kiari. Today, he runs the Sound Check gauntlet, looking to issue our host Jeremy another L by the end of a far-reaching episode.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

This time around, the decisions were as tough as ever; Offset had to choose between songs by André 3000 and Future, Dipset and Three 6 Mafia, and even two different eras of his favorite artist ever, Michael Jackson. Can Jeremy right his win-loss record and get back on a streak of Ws? Find out above.

Watch Offset take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.