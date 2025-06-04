This week, West Coast living legend Too Short is the latest artist to stop by Uproxx Studios to try to psych out Sound Check host Jeremy Hecht. Jeremy pitted two remakes of his classic 2006 song “Blow The Whistle” against each other in his quest to glean Short Dawg’s taste, playing Saweetie’s “Tap In” alongside Drake’s “For Free.” Jeremy also had Short choose between “Still D.R.E.” and “The Message,” “The Ghetto” and “Atomic Dog,” and two songs that make great use of Too Short’s favorite word. Can he figure out Too Short’s life anthem?

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

Watch Too Short take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET / 9 PM PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.