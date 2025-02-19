Last night, ASAP Rocky received some good news in the form of a not guilty verdict in the assault trial stemming from his alleged shooting of fellow former ASAP Mob member, ASAP Relli. While fans await word of Rocky’s frequently delayed album, Don’t Be Dumb, one of Rocky’s collaborators in a different medium offered a promising look at another of the Harlem rapper’s upcoming projects.

Spike Lee, who directs Rocky’s upcoming starring role in Highest 2 Lowest, celebrated the rapper’s legal victory by sharing a look at the star in the film. “Thanks To The Judge And Jury For The NOT GUILTY VERDICT,” he wrote on Instagram. “A$AP And DENZEL WASHINGTON Are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 In HIGHEST 2 LOWEST. DA New SPIKE LEE JOINT This SUMMER. And DAT’S DA” 40 ACRES AND A MULE” TRUTH,RUTH.,YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF.”

Highest 2 Lowest is described as an English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High And Low, with Lee stressing that the film is “not a remake.” In the announcement for the film, Spike said, “In Kurosawa’s film, Toshirō Mifune is a shoemaker. In our film Denzel Washington is a music mogul with his own label and his reputation as the best ears in the business. So, this is the fifth film with the dynamic duo.”

The film will be released in theaters by A24 before premiering on Apple TV+. It also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and Mr. Mayhem himself, Dean Winters.