The official release date for ASAP Rocky’s album Don’t Be Dumb is up in the air. But, there is a more certain project featuring the “Tailor Swif” rapper on the way.

According to Deadline, ASAP Rocky’s return to film is approaching. During a sit down with outlet acclaimed director Spike Lee confirmed ASAP Rocky’s involvement in his forthcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest.

In Lee’s words, Rocky will star in the picture’s “main role.” Others slated to appear in the film include Ice Spice (which was announced in April), Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, and Denzel Washington.

Although Lee is remaining tight-lipped about the film’s production details, he wants to stress it is not a remake.

“This is not a remake,” he told the outlet. “This is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s great film.”

Lee continue to detail the differences between the works, saying: “In Kurosawa’s film, Toshiro Mifune is a shoemaker. In our film Denzel Washington is a music mogul with his own label and his reputation as the best ears in the business. So, this is the fifth film with the dynamic duo.”

If Don’t Be Dumb isn’t out by then, maybe ASAP Rocky can cook up a soundtrack for the picture.