Since its inception, hip-hop has been filled with crews. Over the decades, the music collectives have become an encapsulation of each era. For New York City’s 2010s wave, no group embodied that more than the ASAP Mob . However, with its two most notable rappers (ASAP Rocky and Ferg) focusing on their solo ventures and with no new collaborations in sight, the group could have quietly disbanded.

Did ASAP Mob Break Up?

When asked about the current status of the ASAP Mob, Ferg confirmed to Touré that their time was through. So, according to Ferg, yes, the ASAP Mob did break up.

In his appearance on the Touré Show (viewable here), Ferg revealed that their split was due to their professional pursuits.

“I don’t think there is ASAP anymore,” he said when answering if he’s still a member. “I think it is a thing of the past. From the music point, you think about like me and Rocky — who did [release] music and all of that. It was built off the back of Bari and Yams, but we are the faces.”

He continued: “If we not making no music [together] and putting out no new timestamps, then there is no ASAP.”

Supporters drew this conclusion when Ferg dropped the ASAP prefix from his stage name back in May 2024. Still, fans are saddened after receiving his official confirmation.

