Between user complaints and call-outs from music professionals (even lawsuits), steaming giant Spotify is constantly in the dog house. But back in 2023, Spotify barked up the wrong tree — Snoop Dogg’s money tree.

After crossing the 1 billion mark, Snoop Dogg revealed his supposed shocking payout. However, yesterday (February 27), a representative for Spotify finally came out to address Snoop’s claim that he only received $45,000 for one billion streams. In a statement to TMZ, the spokesperson said:

“It’s well documented that a billion streams on Spotify generates millions of dollars to rights holders. It’s unfortunate to hear that Spotify’s payments didn’t make it through to Snoop. Snoop’s a legend and, hopefully now that he owns Death Row Records, he’s seeing more of that money.”

The rep opened up with a subtle jab at Snoop’s recently announced partnership with Tune.FM.

“We can’t speak to endorsement deals for Web3 companies but… $45K for a billion streams,” sarcastically chimed the rep.

Spotify doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Web3 platform, but Snoop sure is, or so he joyoulys told Billboard. “I don’t f*ck with Spotify anymore,” he said “I’m only on Tune.FM.”

Tune.FM’s founder and CEO Andrew Anta echoed Snoop’s excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Snoop Dogg as the face of Tune.FM. Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business. He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together.”

Artists have walked away from the Spotify before for countless reasons. Still, Snoop Dogg’s decision to sever ties could spark others to join his boycott.